Whoopi Goldberg has made the day for many '90s comedy fans! This dynamic entertainer, who is one of the 16 artists to have won all the four- Tony Award, an Emmy, a Grammy and an Academy Award- has confirmed that her smash hit comedy Sister Act may get a third film soon. She believes that this comedy still has a huge audience. We agree!

Goldberg was the guest of actor-comedian James Corden recently on his show The Late Late Show With James Corden. The topic of Sister Act 3 came up when Corden, a hardcore fan of Goldberg's jokes on Sister Act (a 1992 film) and its sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, released a year later, asked the actor, "Why hasn't Sister Act 3 happened?"

Goldberg replied that there was no demand for such comedy years ago. "For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it. So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back," she said.

Elaborating on the excitement on sets of the films, Goldberg said the experience was "fun and it feels good." She added, "And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen — bad singing, great singing, OK singing and then nuns. What's better than that?" This announcement assumes significance as Goldberg is set to reprise her character Deloris in Sister Act! The Musical in 2021.

