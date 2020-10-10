Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the current Prime Minister of India, is set to become one of the first Bollywood films to hit theaters as movie halls reopen across the country. The Omung Kumar-directorial, which was first released on May 24, 2019, will be out again in cinema halls on Thursday, October 15. Here are more details on this.

Information Movie theaters allowed to reopen from October 15

Theaters across India were shuttered in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per the guidelines from the central government, movie theaters in areas outside containment zones across the country are allowed to reopen starting October 15 with 50% seating capacity.

Film A brief about 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic

PM Narendra Modi maps the rise of Narendra Modi in Indian politics. The film sheds light on PM Modi's journey from his early days in the RSS to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and finally the Prime Minister of India. Apart from Vivek, it also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.

Details Hoping the film gets a fresh life in theaters: Producer

Speaking on the decision to re-release the film, co-producer Sandip Ssingh said that there can be nothing better than "watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theaters re-open." Opining the movie had fallen prey to "political agendas" last year, he hoped, "The film gets a fresh life in the theaters and makes for a great watch."

Films Two other movies will be released the next day

Among other films slated for release include Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy drama Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, it will hit theaters on Friday, October 16. That apart, Tamil political drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh, will also be released on Friday. Both the films premiered on streaming service ZEEPLEX earlier this month.

Information Hollywood releases coming up in theaters