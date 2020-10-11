Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut. The 45-year-old actor recently traveled to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, to start filming for the yet-untitled web series. She said she and her team will adhere to all the necessary safety precautions for COVID-19 and take care of general hygiene. Here are more details on this.

Details Raveena said she is 'looking forward to resume shooting'

Raveena said she's looking forward to resume shooting. "It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have traveled by adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines," the actor said. She added she is "very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID-19 times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms."

Details The series has reportedly been produced by Roy Kapur Films

It has been reported that the upcoming web show has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. Furthermore, it will be directed by ALTBalaji's Mission Over Mars director Vinay Waikul along with Rohan Sippy. Reports also claim that the series is one of the four projects written by Raveena herself for streaming giant Netflix.

