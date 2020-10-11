Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 01:11 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut.
The 45-year-old actor recently traveled to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, to start filming for the yet-untitled web series.
She said she and her team will adhere to all the necessary safety precautions for COVID-19 and take care of general hygiene.
Here are more details on this.
Raveena said she's looking forward to resume shooting.
"It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have traveled by adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines," the actor said.
She added she is "very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID-19 times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms."
It has been reported that the upcoming web show has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.
Furthermore, it will be directed by ALTBalaji's Mission Over Mars director Vinay Waikul along with Rohan Sippy.
Reports also claim that the series is one of the four projects written by Raveena herself for streaming giant Netflix.
Apart from the said show, Raveena also has Kannada movie K.G.F: Chapter 2 in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash.
Raveena has previously starred in many popular movies such as Mohra (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Laadla (1994), Dulhe Raja (1998), Shool (1999), Aks (2001), Daman (2001) and Satta (2003).
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.