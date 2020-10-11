One name that has always been associated with Batman is his teenage sidekick called Robin, who is an important part of the Bat Family. This mantle of Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting partner in Gotham has been donned by many boy (sometimes girl) wonders throughout the years. While Wayne has constantly been the only caped crusader (barring few exceptions), meet the many faces behind Robin's mask.

Dick Grayson The original one: Dick Grayson became the first boy wonder

While performing in Haly's circus with his family, Dick Grayson's parents were killed. Wayne, who was in the audience, took this young acrobat as his ward and trained him as his sidekick, Robin. After years of fighting alongside Batman in Gotham and leading a team of sidekicks called the Teen Titans, Grayson eventually took up the role of Nightwing.

Jason Todd Jason Todd was the polar opposite of Grayson as Robin

A street kid who was caught stealing the tires of the Batmobile, Jason Todd was unexpectedly chosen by Batman as the next Robin. As against Grayson's composed manner, Jason was troubled and rebellious. His unpopularity among fans became evident when he was killed by the audience votes in A Death in the Family. However, after his resurrection, he became the violent anti-hero Red Hood.

Tim Drake Tim Drake approached Batman to become the next Robin

An ardent observer of Batman's life, Tim Drake was among the few people who figured out that Dick Grayson was Robin. Following Jason's death, Drake noticed Batman's downfall. So, he approached Bruce to become the new Robin. Initially reluctant, Batman finally agreed that led to a Robin with an updated costume and natural detective skills. He later graduated to the role of Red Robin.

Stephanie Brown Stephanie Brown's brief stint as the Girl Wonder

Daughter of Batman's C-grade enemy Cluemaster, Stephanie Brown became The Spoiler to fail her father's criminal plots. When her boyfriend and Robin, Tim Drake was forced to leave his mantle, Stephanie temporarily became Robin. Sadly, she lost the role for disobeying orders. Later, Cassandra Cain decided to make her the next Batgirl. In the New 52, she is currently back to being The Spoiler.

Damian Wayne Damian Wayne's journey from an assassin to his father's sidekick