-
11 Oct 2020
'The West Wing' play trailer remakes a fan-favorite, unforgettable episode
Written byShubham DasguptaEntertainment
-
The West Wing is returning to win hearts (again) theatrically and its trailer sweeps you away with a myriad of emotions, the first being a responsible citizen.
HBO Max teased its fans with the first trailer of the theatrical adaptation of this noted political drama.
Called A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, it premieres on the streaming platform on October 15.
-
In this articleLate John Spencer's role Leo McGarry to be enacted, too The trailer brings back the humor and tension commendably The trailer starts with Sheen and Schiff playing chess It supports Michelle Obama's organization, When We All Vote WarnerMedia will donate an undisclosed amount to Obama's organization
-
Cast
Late John Spencer's role Leo McGarry to be enacted, too
-
This brings the original cast together and fans are thrilled to see Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney, and Rob Lowe share the stage to recreate the magic of Hartsfield's Landing, the 14th episode of Season 3 of the show.
Sterling K Brown will play Leo McGarry, the role late actor John Spencer was famous for.
-
Context
The trailer brings back the humor and tension commendably
-
The episode that's being recreated on stage deals with the fictional city of Hartsfield's Landing, inspired by the original communities of Hart's Location and Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, whose citizens cast their votes before other states in the primaries.
The episode showed President Bartlett (Sheen) influence the decisions of Seaborn and Ziegler playing chess.
The trailer brings back the humor and tension commendably.
-
Description
The trailer starts with Sheen and Schiff playing chess
-
The trailer starts with Sheen and Schiff engrossed with their turns over the chessboard.
Wittily presented, one gets to see actors elbow-greeting each other for COVID-19 safety norms, which translates to funny bum-greeting for Brown and Janney.
Janney's energetic speech on freedom, democracy, and the right to vote is interrupted by Whitford, who insists Janney to make the call to order a pizza first.
-
US vote
It supports Michelle Obama's organization, When We All Vote
-
The special highlights the importance of voting and supports the non-profit organization, When We All Vote, by Michelle Obama, who will make one of the guest appearances besides former US President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Elisabeth Moss will also be seen briefly in performance as President Bartlett's daughter Zoey.
This performance has been filmed at Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles.
-
Trivia
WarnerMedia will donate an undisclosed amount to Obama's organization
-
Composer WG Snuffy Walden's guitar version of the show's theme music and the closing score by folk-rock band Avett Brothers remain one of the top highlights of this special.
WarnerMedia will donate an undisclosed amount to Obama's organization, When We All Vote, to honor the special, while TNT has started airing The West Wing on marathon every Friday till the election in November.