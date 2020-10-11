The West Wing is returning to win hearts (again) theatrically and its trailer sweeps you away with a myriad of emotions, the first being a responsible citizen. HBO Max teased its fans with the first trailer of the theatrical adaptation of this noted political drama. Called A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, it premieres on the streaming platform on October 15.

Cast Late John Spencer's role Leo McGarry to be enacted, too

This brings the original cast together and fans are thrilled to see Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney, and Rob Lowe share the stage to recreate the magic of Hartsfield's Landing, the 14th episode of Season 3 of the show. Sterling K Brown will play Leo McGarry, the role late actor John Spencer was famous for.

Context The trailer brings back the humor and tension commendably

The episode that's being recreated on stage deals with the fictional city of Hartsfield's Landing, inspired by the original communities of Hart's Location and Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, whose citizens cast their votes before other states in the primaries. The episode showed President Bartlett (Sheen) influence the decisions of Seaborn and Ziegler playing chess. The trailer brings back the humor and tension commendably.

Description The trailer starts with Sheen and Schiff playing chess

The trailer starts with Sheen and Schiff engrossed with their turns over the chessboard. Wittily presented, one gets to see actors elbow-greeting each other for COVID-19 safety norms, which translates to funny bum-greeting for Brown and Janney. Janney's energetic speech on freedom, democracy, and the right to vote is interrupted by Whitford, who insists Janney to make the call to order a pizza first.

US vote It supports Michelle Obama's organization, When We All Vote

The special highlights the importance of voting and supports the non-profit organization, When We All Vote, by Michelle Obama, who will make one of the guest appearances besides former US President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Samuel L. Jackson. Elisabeth Moss will also be seen briefly in performance as President Bartlett's daughter Zoey. This performance has been filmed at Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles.

Trivia WarnerMedia will donate an undisclosed amount to Obama's organization