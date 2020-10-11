It's common knowledge that the global entertainment industry is struggling to keep up with film release delays and public places shut down for pandemic. Traditional theaters have bitten the dust with Cineworld temporarily suspending operations. Similar is the case with The Mill at Sonning Theatre in Berkshire, England, which would not have reopened sooner unless the Clooney couple volunteered for some much-needed financial help.

Financial aid The Mill at Sonning to reopen with reduced capacity

"After nine months in lockdown, The Mill at Sonning, the UK's only dinner theater, is to re-open its theater on October 30 with a winter season of comedy, magic, cabarets, and plays," the theater posted on its Facebook page. The post adds how donations from Mill Angel supporters, neighbors, and the Clooneys have allowed the theater to reopen with a reduced capacity "of 70 customers."

Fact The theater doubles up as a restaurant

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal donated money to this local theater that closed in July due to stringent social distancing norms. With substantial help from the celeb couple and aids from other voluntary supporters, officials of the theater updated information about their reopening time on Facebook. The theater also doubles up as a restaurant and is the only such theater in UK.

Ray Cooney Special thanks reserved for playwright and farce master Ray Cooney

Highlighting the moral support by playwright and farce master Ray Cooney, artistic director Sally Hughes stated how the creator stood beside authorities of the theater during trying times. "When we had to close down he was straight in there with financial aid. He has called me every week during the last five months to see how we are getting on," Hughes said.

Recognition Authorities have decided to name the auditorium after Cooney