He is an icon. He is larger than life. He is an actor and much more. Of course, we are talking about the beloved Big B, Amitabh Bachchan. And today, he turns 78. As the legend marks the beginning of another year in his life, he took the opportunity to thank his fans for the "greatest" birthday gift that they have given him.

Quote 'Your generosity and love are the greatest gift for me'

"Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th (October)... I cannot possibly ask for more (sic)," Bachchan, born on this day in 1942, told his millions of fans on social media earlier today.

Instagram Post Here is Big B's post

.. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by amitabhbachchan on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Wishes Wishes have been pouring in from all corners

Needless to say, wishes of good health and happiness have been pouring in for Bachchan from his countless fans and fellow stars. Posting a picture with the megastar, actor Ajay Devgn penned, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amit ji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead." Actors R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi, and many others have also extended wishes to Big B.

Career Bachchan starred in 200 films through five decades

Bachchan, also loving called "Star of the Millennium," had begun his film career with Saat Hindustani in 1969. He went on to star in classics like Anand, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhie Kabhie, Don, Coolie, Mard, Shahenshah, and Agneepath. His most notable movies in the 21st century include Baghban, Black, Sarkar, Paa, Piku, among others. He also featured in the 2013 Hollywood film The Great Gatsby.

Work Bachchan to feature in 'Brahmastra,' 'Jhund', and more

More recently, Bachchan has been working on the 12th edition of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June. He now has a number of releases coming up. They include superhero film Brahmastra, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, and Nagraj Manjule-directed sports film Jhund.

Information Big B also recently announced a new project