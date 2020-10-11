Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has revealed that she has been suffering from depression for more than four years. Ira, who had last year debuted as a theater director, posted a video on social media on the occasion of World Mental Health Day (October 10). She said she has consulted a doctor and been diagnosed as clinically depressed. Here's more on this.

'Hi, I am depressed,' Ira said in her video

Ira began her video by saying, "Hi, I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed." She, however, added that she is "doing much better now." Ira said she had been wanting to do something for mental health for over a year but was not sure about what to do.

She hinted at starting an initiative about mental health

Hinting at starting a new initiative meant for mental health awareness, Ira stated, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens." "Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I have thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?" she further added.

'Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?'

Ira then ended her video after apparently highlighting the fact that she is depressed, despite having access to many comforts, asking questions like: "What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Let's start a conversation, Ira added

Captioning the post, Ira wrote, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together (sic)." "So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation," she added, wishing, "Happy World Mental Health Day."

You can watch Ira's video here

Last year, Ira directed her first play titled 'Medea'