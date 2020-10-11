For those songwriters who admire and love John Lennon, here's a chance to pay him a fitting tribute or his song Imagine! Liverpool City Council has launched a global contest that will follow the example of the 1971 masterpiece. The challenge was announced on October 9, which marks the 80th birthday of the rock-n-roll legendary band Beatles frontman, who was shot dead in 1980.

Schedule Liverpool has set a deadline to make their search count

Lennon was killed by Mark Chapman in New York, resulting in a huge public outpouring of grief. The singer-instrumentalist-songwriter was at the prime of his music career and cultural imprint of America 40 years before. Now, Beatles loyalists would say that a follow-up to Imagine's viewpoints of global unity is unthinkable and so, Liverpool has set a long deadline to make their search count.

Deadline The chosen song will be released on September 9, 2021

The Council, in association with Cavern Club and tuff.earth, will search for the song for 11 months and release the chosen one on September 9, 2021, which is the 50th anniversary of Imagine album release. Named Liverpool International Song For Kindness Contest, it will "help to unify the people of Liverpool and inspire the songwriters," said Joe Anderson, Mayor of Lennon's birthplace.

Contest rules Any song across any genre is welcome

There is an interesting relaxation though: any song across any genre is welcome. "It can be your song or a cover, it can be rock 'n roll or rap or classical and orchestral, and the contest is unique in that it is open to every musician on the planet, unknown or famous, from buskers to Beatles," said tuff.earth co-founder Dr. Shamender Talwar.

Details Songs to be uploaded online on Facebook and Dropbox

One can take part in the contest by uploading their videos performing the songs on https://www.facebook.com/tuff.earth. One can also upload it to Dropbox. The song with maximum Facebook likes will be given its opening at The Cavern Club. "Liverpool needs a positive and uplifting story in these current days, so we are turning to what this city does best - making music," Anderson added.

