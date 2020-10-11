Miguel Herrán has become the talk of Money Heist town again, thanks to his recent cryptic message. The actor, a fan-favorite for his good-looks and unmatched cyber intellect in the gang of thieves we so worship, left a message on Instagram that has made fans hunt for the clue. Herrán, who plays Rio, and other cast members are currently shooting the final season.

Instagram Post Herrán's post written in Spanish is confusing fans

Es mejor que morirse.. creo🤔 A post shared by miguel.g.herran on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:48am PDT

Details 'It's better than dying.. I think,' says Herrán's Rio

This behind-the-scenes image shows a tired Herrán donning his signature Money Heist costume and deep in his hacker character Rio. From what we may assume, it's an image that's trying to start a conversation with the followers, but Herran's Spanish caption to the picture is particularly shocking. Translated, it means "It's better than dying.. I think." Now that's deep! Or is it at all?

Reaction Hunting for clues: Some say Rio may die, some deny

The bewildering caption has left fans divided again. They are worried about whether Rio will be able to make it alive till the end of this super-popular thriller series. Many feel that the gang, led by none other than the Professor, might lose Rio as collateral damage while escaping their last and probably the greatest bank robbery. However, another side remains in denial.

Comments 'If they kill you, I'm not watching the series'

As a result, many quickly jumped to conclusions. While one wrote, "If they kill you, I'm not watching the series," another asked if this is a spoiler to the much-publicized and speculated ending of Money Heist. Actor Úrsula Corbero, who plays Rio's crime partner and ex-lover Tokyo, had also uploaded a funny picture of them posing with props recently. Is it a goodbye, then?

Conclusion The odds are against the noted hacker this time