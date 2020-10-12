A neighbor of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had claimed that the 28-year-old had met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death, has failed to substantiate the statement before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case. The agency has since warned her against spreading false information, according to reports. Here are more details on this.

Context Sushant dropped Rhea home on June 13, neighbor had said

Earlier, a television report had quoted the neighbor as saying that she had been told by an eyewitness that Sushant had dropped off Rhea at her apartment on June 13, a day before he passed away. Sushant's family had supported the claim, with his sister calling it a "game changer." However, Rhea has always maintained that she did not meet Sushant after June 8.

Details CBI team met the neighbor on Sunday

Now, the CBI team met the said neighbor, Dimple Thawani, on Sunday when they went to Rhea's home in connection with the investigation. While Dimple reportedly stuck to her claim, she refused to reveal the identity of the "eyewitness" who she said had seen Sushant and Rhea together. She also refused to speak about the time and place of the alleged incident.

Statement Rhea's lawyer called the claim a 'baseless rumor'

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde called the neighbor's claims a "baseless rumor." He said the neighbor, who was a fan of Sushant, "is part of the media circus and wants to share the limelight." Maneshinde also said that Rhea will go after all those who made false claims in the media. "We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations."

Case Sushant was found dead on June 14

Sushant was found dead inside his home in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. At the time, the Mumbai Police had said the actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression. His family, however, accused Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for over a year, of mentally harassing him, illegally taking his money, and driving him to his death.

Updates AIIMS ruled out murder, ED said 'no suspicious transactions'

However, as part of the probe, a team of doctors from Delhi's prestigious AIIMS has ruled out theories of murder in Sushant's case, floated in a section of media after the family's accusations against Rhea. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering angle in the case, has not found any suspicious transfers from the late actor's accounts, either.

Other details Rhea was last week released from prison