Ranveer Singh-starrer sports-drama 83 is all set to hit the theaters around Christmas this year, while Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi will be pushed to early next year. Both the big-ticket films have been stalled for over six months as COVID-19 pandemic led to closure of cinema halls across the country. Movie theaters are now set to reopen from October 15. Here's more.

Reliance Entertainment CEO confirmed the update

The CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which has co-produced both the movies said, "We definitely do not want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas (sic)." He added that they will soon decide the new release date for Sooryavanshi, "but the film should release between January and March."

Film '83 is a film meant for a big screen experience'

In light of reopening of theaters, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 83, expressed his excitement. He called 83 "a film that will transform theaters into cricket stadiums and is meant for a big screen experience (sic)." Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on Team India's maiden Cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Information '83' also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, others

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the then-captain of the Indian team, while Deepika Padukone plays the cricketer's wife Romi Dev. The movie also features Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, and Amrita Puri, among others.

Details However, Akshay's fans will have to wait longer

Meanwhile, director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was initially scheduled to be released in March, but COVID-19 pandemic ruined that plan. The fourth instalment in Shetty's cinematic cop universe, the film has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in special appearances. Previous films in the action series include Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

