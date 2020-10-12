Ira Khan, the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with first wife Reena Dutta, recently confessed that she has been suffering from depression for years. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Ira's statement, opening up about her own struggles. The 33-year-old also said it is difficult for children of "broken families" to deal with depression. Here's more on this.

Context On Mental Health Day, Ira opened up about her diagnosis

On Saturday (October 10), the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Ira posted a video revealing that she has been suffering from depression for more than four years. She, however, added that she is "doing much better now." Ira also hinted at starting an initiative meant for spreading awareness about mental health. "I have decided to take you on a journey...and see what happens."

Quote Let's start a conversation, Ira had added

"So come with me on this journey...in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be...way. Let us start a conversation," Ira added, wishing her followers, "Happy World Mental Health Day."

Details It's generally difficult for broken families' children: Kangana

Retweeting a post on Ira's video, Kangana opened up about her own struggles, saying that she had faced physical assault at the age of 16, took care of her sister who is an acid attack victim, and battled the media's wrath. "There can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important," she added.

Information Kangana seemingly hinted at Ira's parents' divorce

With her comment, Kangana seemed to be suggesting that Ira's depression is due to the fact that her parents divorced. Ira's father, superstar Aamir Khan had gotten married to Reena Dutta in 1986. They got divorced in 2002.

Twitter Post Here is Kangana's tweet

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

