Pixar's Soul is ditching its slated traditional release in theaters for Disney+. According to a recently-made announcement, this animated movie will be available to the 65+ million subscribers of Disney's prime OTT platform at no extra cost; the monthly subscription that comes at $6.99 is enough. The film will release on December 25 and in countries where Disney+ is unavailable, it will hit theaters.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney Plus in December," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season," he added.

Soul, starring Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx, narrates the story of a middle-school music teacher (Foxx), who meets with an accident. His soul leaves his body to reach You Seminar, where 22, voiced by Fey, helps him regain his life. Co-director Pete Docter said, "I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

The movie had its initial release date on June 19 but was rescheduled to November 20 due to low theater footfalls and sweeping health risks by the pandemic. However, when Universal Pictures advanced the release of The Croods: A New Age from December 23 to November 25, just five days after Soul hitting the screens, Pixar was prompt to apply the OTT strategy.

