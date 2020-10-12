Singer Aditya Narayan, son of renowned singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, is ready to settle down with his girlfriend of ten years, actor Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta had first met on the sets of their 2010 film Shaapit, a horror movie directed by Vikram Bhatt. The 33-year-old actor-singer said in a recent interview that they now feel ready to "take the plunge."

Details They will tie the knot by November-December

Interacting with The Times of India, Aditya revealed that initially they wanted to be "just friends," because they were both young and wanted to focus on their respective careers. He added that like every relationship, they too have "seen a lot of ups and downs." He said his "parents know Shweta and like her a lot." The couple will tie the knot by November-December.

Details 'Happy to have found my soulmate in Shweta'

Aditya also said he is happy to have found his "soulmate" in Shweta. He accepted there can be issues in relationships, but that doesn't mean it is "end of the road." He added, "Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade...I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

Rumors Earlier, there were rumors about Aditya marrying Neha Kakkar

Earlier this year, there were rumors about Aditya's plausible wedding with fellow singer Neha Kakkar. Aditya was the host of the show Indian Idol 11, while Neha was one of the judges on it. Later, as it turned out, the rumors were mere publicity gimmick meant to surge the TRP ratings of the singing show.

