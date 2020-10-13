There's a new Grandpa on the block who is inverting the basic Tenet of Hollywood. If you didn't get the joke, it's to inform that The War With Grandpa, released last Friday, has toppled the weekly revenue of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The War With Grandpa, scheduled to release in 2018, closed in with $3.6mn and Tenet came second to it earning $2.1mn as revenue.

Script The plot of 'The War With Grandpa' in short

This family comedy centers on the strained relationship between a boy and his grandfather. Robert De Niro plays the jolly good grandfather Ed, who gels well with grandson Peter, played by Oakes Fegley. Things go haywire when Ed moves in with the family and Oakes has to give up his bedroom, something he can't live away with. Fight and fun start therein.

Details This scheduled-2018 release was hit by Harvey Weinstein's scandal

The War With Grandpa wasn't supposed to release now. The film was slated to hit theaters in 2018 with ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein's brand, The Weinstein Company distributing it. However, Weinstein's exposure as a sex offender caused the company to dissolve. This suspended the film's release indefinitely. 101 Studios and Brookdale Entertainment then bought its rights from the now-defunct Weinstein brand and released it.

Analysis It has resemblances with script of 'Home Alone'

The film has some stark resemblances with the script of the classic comedy hit Home Alone, where a boy staying alone at a big house encounters various misadventures. The War With Grandpa was released abroad in August and in the United States on October 9, 2020. The film was screened in 2,205 locations in there and seemed to have given some much-needed comic relief.

Round-up Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' stands third with a revenue of $1.2mn