Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, says he is back to where he belongs -- film sets. The 35-year-old star posted happy pictures from the sets of his upcoming project. Arjun had tested positive for novel coronavirus in September. After battling the virus under home quarantine for nearly a month, the actor is now back happier and healthier.

Film Apparently, he is working with Rakul Preet and Neena Gupta

"I am back to my happy place," Arjun captioned his post. He tagged fellow actors Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta too, hinting he is filming with them. The aforementioned movie is reportedly being directed by Kaashvie Nair. The cross-border love story, set in 1947, will feature John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in the role of Arjun's character's grandparents.

Statement Arjun "missed learning and getting better" at his craft

Talking about resuming work after testing negative, Arjun said that he is looking forward to a "lot of shoots" lined up for him. He added that he "missed interacting with creative minds" and "learning and getting better at my craft." "Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember...I'm glad to be back where I belong."

Instagram Post You can read his post here

Other details Arjun recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago

Arjun had revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in early September. However, on October 7, he said he had tested negative. "I am feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. The virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously," the actor posted on Instagram.

Upcoming films Arjun also has 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' in the pipeline