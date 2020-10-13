The 2020 US Vice Presidential debate happened on October 8. Moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, many pressing issues were discussed as senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debated. What caught more attention than their debate though, was the fly that perched for a long duration over Pence's head. And Jim Carrey got the chance to improvize!

Details 'SNL' Season 46 first, second episodes were about debate spoofs

Remember the viral spoof of the presidential debate on Saturday Night Live? It was the 46th season premiere of the show that had Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey playing Democrat candidate Joe Biden. The second episode of SNL Season 46 featured Maya Rudolph as Harris and Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence. Carrey played the popular fly.

The Fly When Page reminds Pence of the "thing" on his head…

Several short clips of the Studio 8H sketch show Kate McKinnon a.k.a Page in the debate spoof remind Bennett's Pence of the "thing" on his head. Every time she tries pointing out the fly, Bennett's Pence interrupts SNL's Page and interprets her address to a completely different context. SNL's Page struggles to choke her laughter and asks Rudolph's Harris to help her out.

What's more Carrey, the fly, looks like Biden, apes its buzzing sound

"Oh no, I'm good! Looking real good, Mike. Keep it up!" exclaims SNL's Harris, triggering a round of laughter from the audience. We then see Carrey donning the dress of a fly, looking like Biden, aping its buzzing sound and showing his finger gun on top of Pence's head as he pulls off a Jeff Goldblum from the 1980s sci-fi movie The Fly.

What fun! And Carrey's got company, reincarnated Herman Cain joins him

Soon, another fly lands on Pence's unsuspecting head and this time, it is cast member Kenan Thompson who called himself the reincarnated version of Herman Cain. With Carrey getting company, the two flies enjoy their turf on the head of the second most important man of USA at the moment. Rudolph's Harris then starts munching on chips, saying she is "enjoying the show."

Information Here's why Herman Cain was included in the 'SNL' spoof