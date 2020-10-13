Kangana Ranaut has slammed Bollywood, after leading filmmakers and stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against media houses for slandering the industry. The media houses in question are two of the country's top news channels - Republic TV and Times Now. Here are more details on this.

The said case has been filed against Republic TV, the channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and its Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari. Further, Times Now, and its top anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have also been named, over their coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation. Those who have filed the lawsuit include four film industry associations and 34 production companies or producers.

The lawsuit said these channels should refrain from making "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and its members." The filmmakers also asked that they be restrained from conducting media trials of film personalities. While they have not sought a blanket media gag on Sushant's case, they want a "perpetual injunction from carrying on reportage and publication of material that violates applicable laws."

Speaking in light of the lawsuit, Kangana called Bollywood a "gutter" once again. She said the film industry is a "gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad." She added that till she is alive, she will "continue to expose you all." "There is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours'," the actor alleged.

Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

In another tweet, Kangana said, "I have been complaining about exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years now, because of which an artist like Sushant died." "So, if the gutter of Bollywood is being cleared due to his death, why are they pained so much?" the 33-year-old actor asked. Sushant, 34, had died by alleged suicide earlier in June. Investigations are currently underway.

Kangana concluded, "Those who crawl in gutter of Bollywood now know what it feels like when they are disrespected, targeted, and isolated before the entire country. Why do you feel like hiding or running away? You are a pack of wolves, imagine someone being alone."

Notably, Kangana has been attacking Bollywood and certain film industry members in the backdrop of Sushant's death case. She alleged that Sushant suffered due to the industry's issues of nepotism and favoritism, adding he had been ostracized and bullied by Bollywood's bigwigs. "Was it a suicide or a planned murder?" she had asked soon after the actor's death.

Separately, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also mocked the #BollywoodStrikesBack campaign, calling it "too late and cold." He added that the top film personalities complaining to the Delhi High Court amounts to a school kid complaining to the teacher. "Teacher, teacher, wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai (Teacher, that Arnab is calling me names)."

Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher “ Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2020

