Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 03:26 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Mark Ruffalo is an exemplary actor.
So when he stepped into the shoes of Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2012 (The Avengers), he was showered with immense love.
His delivery further consolidated the character in MCU.
However, did you know Mark always felt that he "never belonged here in the first place," and that Marvel would kick him out the moment they realize that?
Mark, in his trademark dry humor, told Variety that every time he gets restless "waiting for the set up," he pinches and reminds himself by telling, "Remember you're not even supposed to be here."
"Right. I just remember to be grateful...I keep thinking 'They're going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place,'" he said.
In May, Mark had stated that it was Robert Downey Jr., who was instrumental in the former taking up the role of Hulk.
When The Avengers director Joss Whedon approached Mark for the part, he was hesitant.
"And then I got a call from Downey, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this.' In true Iron Man fashion," said the 52-year-old.
Few months back, Mark hinted that Hulk may appear in Disney+ series She-Hulk.
However, he ruled out chances of a solo Hulk movie at D23 Expo 2017.
"Universal has the rights to the standalone Hulk movie. They don't know how to play well with Marvel. But I feel like I have 2/3 years before I'm too old to play the Hulk," the actor maintained.
Before him, Marvel had planned to continue with Edward Norton, who had played the superhero in The Incredible Hulk.
On Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Norton told the action star that he "wanted a better script."
In 2010, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic Con that Norton was ousted as he lacked "collaborative spirit of other talented cast members."
