Mark Ruffalo is an exemplary actor. So when he stepped into the shoes of Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2012 (The Avengers), he was showered with immense love. His delivery further consolidated the character in MCU. However, did you know Mark always felt that he "never belonged here in the first place," and that Marvel would kick him out the moment they realize that?

Interview "They're going to throw me out of the club"

Mark, in his trademark dry humor, told Variety that every time he gets restless "waiting for the set up," he pinches and reminds himself by telling, "Remember you're not even supposed to be here." "Right. I just remember to be grateful...I keep thinking 'They're going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place,'" he said.

Fact We got to thank Robert Downey for getting Mark aboard

In May, Mark had stated that it was Robert Downey Jr., who was instrumental in the former taking up the role of Hulk. When The Avengers director Joss Whedon approached Mark for the part, he was hesitant. "And then I got a call from Downey, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this.' In true Iron Man fashion," said the 52-year-old.

Details Will Mark's Hulk always remain a side character?

Few months back, Mark hinted that Hulk may appear in Disney+ series She-Hulk. However, he ruled out chances of a solo Hulk movie at D23 Expo 2017. "Universal has the rights to the standalone Hulk movie. They don't know how to play well with Marvel. But I feel like I have 2/3 years before I'm too old to play the Hulk," the actor maintained.

