13 Oct 2020
Gal Gadot's new role as Cleopatra faces racial debate
Written byShubham DasguptaEntertainment
Gal Gadot is riding high, playing roles of majestic women across both fiction and history.
DC fans are already waiting for the release of Wonder Woman 1984 with bated breath and suddenly comes an announcement about her next venture, a film on Cleopatra, the Egyptian ruler whose reign lasted 21 years.
For this, she is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.
Details
Paramount Pictures is backing the film
Laeta Kalogridis of Shutter Island fame will write the script of this Paramount Pictures-backed film.
Gadot recently took to Twitter to share this development with her fans.
"I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time," the actor wrote.
Twitter Post
Gadot "wanted to tell" Cleopatra's story "for a long time"
Opinion
Gadot, an Israeli, shouldn't be Cleopatra, opine some Arabs
Now, in global politics, Egypt-Israel (Gadot's native) relationship is rather cold.
So this development didn't go well with the Arabs.
They have argued that the role should have gone to a woman of color and an Egyptian, to be precise.
Someone recommended Arab actress Nadine Njeim for the role, while another opined that Cleopatra on-screen should be "darker than a brown paper bag."
Information
Citing Israeli-Egyptian conflicts, Twitter erupts over Gadot's film
Another user went a step ahead and said, "Your (Gadot's) country (Israel) steals Arab land & you're stealing their movie roles," hinting at the persisting Israeli-Egyptian conflicts. Meanwhile, some other user said that North African actors like Sofia Boutella should have been given the role.
-
Twitter Post
A user wanted Nadine Njeim in the role of Cleopatra
Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?— sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020
And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land you’re stealing their movie roles... smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq
Fact
Some reasoned: Cleopatra was a Macedonian Greek, not Arab
The blame-game was countered by several other Twitter users, who reasoned that Cleopatra, despite being an Egyptian ruler, was a Macedonian Greek.
Kalogridis strengthened the debate as she tweeted: "Incredibly excited to get the chance to tell the story of Cleopatra, my favorite Ptolemaic Pharoah and arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history."
A movie of Cleopatra was also made in 1963.