Shahid Kapoor is on a roll! The actor has been approached by the dynamic writer-director duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly called Raj & DK, for an upcoming web series. Reportedly, the 39-year-old star loved the concept and has confirmed to be a part of it. If all goes well, it will be his first-ever digital outing. Here's more.

Details It will reportedly be an original thriller show

A source told Pinkvilla, "After tasting super success with The Family Man, especially on the web, several OTT giants were in talks with the director duo to design a project for them." The upcoming project, in collaboration with a leading digital platform, will be a thriller featuring a mix of Raj and DK's quirks and the "essential ingredients that a usual Bollywood film has."

Information Raj, DK known for 'The Family Man,' 'Go Goa Gone'

Raj & DK, known for their quirky and unique film-making style, last year directed hit Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The duo has previously written and directed films such as Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending.

Other details Shahid had recently signed a major deal with Netflix

To recall, Shahid had recently inked a whopping Rs. 100 crore deal with streaming giant Netflix. Now, the said project could be one of those bankrolled under that deal. As part of the partnership, the actor will headline several projects, one of which is also planned to be a concept-driven fiction series.

Upcoming films He also has 'Jersey' in the pipeline