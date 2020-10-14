Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might star as one of the leads in the Tamil remake of 2018 hit Bollywood movie Andhadhun. She will essay the role originally played by Tabu if she finalizes the project, as per reports. The film will be produced by Thiagarajan and directed by JJ Fredrick, who had made his directorial debut in Tamil industry with this year's Ponmagal Vandhal.

Details She might reunite with her 'Jeans' co-star for the movie

Producer Thiagarajan told India Today, "We are in talks with Aishwarya Rai. However, she is yet to sign the project." Meanwhile, Prashanth will be seen essaying the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original flick. If Aishwarya gives her nod, she will be working with Prashanth after nearly 22 years. They have earlier featured together in Shankar's 1998 blockbuster Tamil film Jeans.

Details The movie might go on floors this December

According to some reports, the makers have also roped in actors Karthik and Yogi Babu to play other key roles in the film. Interestingly, Prashanth has lost nearly 23 kilograms to fit into the skin of the character. Now, if everything goes as planned, the film's team will start shooting the project from December in Puducherry.

Film What was 'Andhadhun' all about?

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun revolved around Akash, a pianist who pretends to be visually-impaired, and gets entangled in a web of problems after he witnesses the murder of a popular former actor. Apart from Ayushmann and Tabu, it also featured Radhika Apte. The film won three National Awards, viz. Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Actor award for Ayushmann.

Information 'Andhadhun' will also get a Telugu remake