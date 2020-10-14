When she was first introduced in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the film didn't shed a lot of light on Wonder Woman's character. However, Wonder Woman (2017) reintroduced the DC fans to an icon. While the movie stayed true to the essence, there were some significant changes made to her comic book storyline. Here is more.

Introduction There were no Germans during Steve Trevor's first appearance

The story of how Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) met Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is a little different in the comics. In the feature film, Trevor's arrival on Themyscira (Paradise Island) was followed by German troops. However, Wonder Woman's first appearance in All Star Comics #8 showed the government officer crash landing on Paradise Island while conducting a test flight over the Bermuda Triangle.

Timeline The actual story unfolds during WWII, not World War I

Most origin stories of Princess Diana of Themyscira, including the original comic series, take place during the second World War, not World War I as shown in the movie. Probably done to distinguish the story from Captain America: The First Avenger, this change was well received by the audience nonetheless. This shift in the timeline also removed the US almost completely from the story.

Arch enemy Ares never took form of any political leader

The movie introduced Wonder Woman's arch enemy, Ares, in a human form, disguised as a political leader named Sir Patrick Morgan (David Thewlis). However, in the original comic series, Ares telepathically sent thoughts of destruction to Axis leaders, in his original form of a God. The only time he ever had a human disguise was as a criminal named Ari or Ares Buchanan.

Alias There is more to the name 'Diana Prince'

In the movies, Diana Prince was an alias Wonder Woman took up to hide in plain sight. But in the comics, there was an actual person named Diana Prince. This Diana was an army nurse who needed help in order to visit her fiance in South America. To protect Trevor, Princess Diana literally bought this identity since both women looked very similar.

Best friend Etta Candy was Wonder Woman's BFF, not Steve's secretary