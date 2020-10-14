Fans are ticking days off the calendar as Mirzapur 2 nears its premiere date. Streaming service Amazon Prime Video has now dropped an ultimate recap video of the first season of the beloved crime thriller series. So, in case you need a bit of a refresher, the throwback video will help you out. Here's more on this.

A brief about 'Mirzapur'

Mirzapur, that came out in November 2018, revolved around the rampant crime, corruption and lawlessness at the hands of mafia dons in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. It starred Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu Sharmaa as his son Munna, and Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey as Pandit brothers (Guddu and Bablu), who got entangled in a web of power against each other.

The video is an amazing throwback to first season

The over six-minute-long throwback video shows all the pivotal instances from the first season, including when Munna first barged into the house of the Pandits. It sheds light on the growing nexus between gangsters, politicians and the police in the crime-ridden town. The video closes with the climax scene, which ends with the deaths of Bablu and Guddu's wife Sweety.

'Mirzapur 2' set to premiere on October 23

Mirzapur season 2 will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial and Shweta Tripathi, among others. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Entertainment. Mirzapur 2 is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

Statement Second season is full 'paisa vasool,' says Ali Fazal