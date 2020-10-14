An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial opinion on the farmers' agitation, which was sparked after the Centre introduced three farm Bills. This development came after a court in Karnataka ordered the local Kyatasandra police station to book her. An advocate named L Ramesh Naik had approached the Tumkuru court against the 33-year-old star. Here's what went down.

Background What were the protests about?

Last month, the Centre introduced three farm Bills, saying it will give farmers new-found freedom. But they felt let down, alleging that the new laws would make them dependent on big private players. In a bid to allay their concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they shouldn't be swayed by those having vested interests. His words hardly had an impact as protests continued.

Tweet As protests raged, Kangana gave her opinion, irked many

On September 20, quoting a tweet by PM Modi, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "If anyone's sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn't understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn't want to understand?" Referring to anti-CAA protests, she said no one lost their citizenship but blood was spilled, nevertheless.

Twitter Post You can read her tweet here

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Details Kangana was slammed for using the word "terrorist"

Quite unsurprisingly, the tweet didn't go down well with netizens; they slammed her for referring to the agitating farmers as 'terrorists.' However, on September 21, Kangana said that some people can "fight only on the basis of rumors" and challenged them to prove that she had called the farmers "terrorists." If declared guilty, she said, she would quit Twitter forever.

Twitter Post Where did I call farmers as terrorists, asked Kangana

जैसे श्री कृष्ण की नारायणी सेना थी, वैसे ही पप्पु की भी अपनी एक चंपू सेना है जो की सिर्फ़ अफ़वाहों के दम पे लड़ना जानती है, यह है मेरा अरिजिनल ट्वीट अगर कोई यह सिद्ध करदे की मैंने किसानों को आतंकी कहा, मैं माफ़ी माँगकर हमेशा केलिए ट्वीटर छोड़ दूँगी 🙏 https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

What happened Kangana also slammed TOI for spreading misinformation

Kangana's dare, notwithstanding, Naik felt offended. He expressed displeasure at one post wherein the actor had slammed Times Of India for misinterpreting her words. "People who spread misinformation and rumors about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists, (sic)" Kangana wrote on September 21.

Twitter Post "You know what I said"

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Emotions Approached court to tell Kangana her actions were wrong: Lawyer

Referring to the September 21 tweet, Naik went to court, claiming that he wasn't hungry for publicity. "When farmers take to the streets to protest against any government policy, they are not necessarily terrorists, as she thinks. I have joined many such protests, am I a terrorist? I need clarification on this and therefore I am fighting this case," he said.

FIR After court gave directions, Kangana was booked