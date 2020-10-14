The famously feisty housekeeper of Charlie Sheen's popular sitcom Two and a Half Men, Conchata Ferrell, is no more. According to her publicist Cynthia Snyder, the actor passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital, Los Angeles after a cardiac arrest on Monday. Ferrell, who achieved peak popularity of her career with her role as Berta the housekeeper, died at the age of 77 years.

Reports say The actor was struggling with her health

Ferrell was not keeping well. She was diagnosed with a kidney infection in December last year. Her health deteriorated this May and she was transferred to intensive care unit, where she spent weeks in treatment. She then suffered a heart attack and had since been treated in a long-term care facility. Her daughter Samantha Anderson said Ferrell breathed her last at the hospital.

Condolences "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss"

Ferrell's co-star Jon Cryer, who played Alan Harper on the CBS sitcom, paid condolences on Twitter. "She was a beautiful human. Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss...I'm glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her," Cryer wrote.

Remembering Berta Ferrell's death a "painful loss," says Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen, who was Alan's elder brother Charlie Harper on the show, was one among several celebrities, followers and loved ones who expressed how they'd miss Ferrell. Calling Ferrell's death a "painful loss," Sheen called the late actor "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend." Sheen left the show following his spat with producer Chuck Lorre, while Ferrell completed her run.

Twitter Post "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people"keeping perfect"

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.



Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect.



💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Recognition She won Drama Desk Award, Obie for 'The Sea Horse'