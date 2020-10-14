Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is ecstatic after Payal Ghosh, who made defamatory remarks against her, tendered an apology. Justice AK Menon of the Bombay High Court dismissed the defamation suit after the actors signed consent terms. However, Payal underlined on Twitter that the apology was not "unconditional." To recall, Ghosh had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault and dragged Richa's name as well.

Background Beginning: During encounter with Kashyap, Payal allegedly mentioned Richa

The row finds its origins in an interview Payal gave to ABN Telugu, a regional news channel. She recalled an encounter with Kashyap, where she allegedly said, "You have given chance to Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, Huma Qureshi... they are so nominal looking girls. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now." Richa claimed Payal's words affected her goodwill and humiliated her.

Statement Earlier, Payal refused to apologize, changed stance recently

When the suit garnered attention, Payal refused to apologize, saying she just repeated what Kashyap told her. As Richa remained determined to continue the legal battle, she tendered an apology. She also agreed to withdraw all disputed posts uploaded against Richa on her social media. Payal will never "state, make, publish any defamatory or humiliating statement's against the plaintiff in perpetuity," said reports.

Quote Reportedly, Payal told court she respects and follows Richa

"She (the actor) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology. She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," her lawyer said.

Twitter Post "Done," tweeted Richa after getting an apology

Details Suit against KRK and news channel hasn't been shut yet

Richa had filed the defamation suit not just against Payal, but also against ABN Telugu, for airing the interview, and Kamaal R Khan. The defendants were given four weeks' time to reply. KRK's lawyer said that he "will not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks and adds that he will make a public statement to that effect."

Reactions What a fight you put up: Taapsee hailed Richa

The development was celebrated by Richa's colleagues Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee wrote, "Unconditional apology with "certain conditions" apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up." Dia penned, "Good for you Richa. Hope this gives more people the courage to stand up for themselves. Especially women." Badminton player Gutta Jwala wrote "Super" on Richa's post.

Tweets It is not an unconditional apology, claimed Payal

Posting a series of tweets on the matter, Payal clarified she hadn't given an unconditional apology. "We are ready with all your conditions but only you have to write it's an unconditional apology, kids or what.. just to satisfy ego .. Lol..!!," one of the tweets read. In another post, she wrote it was a win-win situation and no one actually lost.

Twitter Post Unfortunate that people jumping to conclusions: Payal