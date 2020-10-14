Everyone is trying to lift spirits up during the pandemic, including Gal Gadot. Back in March, she had asked a few celebrities to croon a line or two of Imagine, a masterpiece song by John Lennon, a member of the noted band, Beatles. Her initiative soon went viral but the reactions to it weren't that encouraging. However, Gadot maintained her intention was honest.

Instagram Post "We're in this together, we will get through it together"

Description The song is an anthem of international peace and brotherhood

Now, why did Gadot choose Imagine? The song, part of Lennon's second studio album, was recorded at Tittenhurst Park estate, England. Done in one take, it had Lennon singing, accompanied by a piano score. Released in October, 1971, it's regarded as an anthem of international peace and brotherhood. So, Gadot had picked the right song, with her buddies crooning seconds-long renditions of the song.

Celeb participants Who all appeared: Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon

Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Norah Jones, Amy Adams, Jamie Dornan and many other celebrities collaborated in this cappella video. But, many people dubbed the performance as cringe-worthy and slammed the artistes for disrespecting a real-life grave scenario by keeping contributions symbolic. The video was called out in such a manner that many expressed disappointment after seeing their favorite actors in it.

Twitter Post This netizen slammed the celebrities for undermining the pandemic

Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon after posting that video of them singing “Imagine” off-key pic.twitter.com/CLTHgsS3XV — ahmad (@writtenbyahmad) March 19, 2020

Reaction Had nothing but good intentions, said Gadot in defense

Gadot broke her silence on the backlash and said that she "had nothing but good intentions." She informed that it was Kristen Wiig, who plays her villain Cheetah on Wonder Woman 1984, who brought so many celebrities on one page about the video. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's not the right good deed," said Gadot in defense.

Action Jamie Dornan, one of the participants, said Wiig apologized

"I had nothing but good intentions...I just wanted to send light and love to the world...yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend," Gadot signed off. Talking about the controversy, Jamie Dornan said Wiig had apologized, since she had asked him to film himself for the video.

Comment "Wasn't really that aware of the negative reaction to it"