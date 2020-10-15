Many popular franchises have their own version of the undersea wonder Atlantis. Marvel has one too, which is ruled by the Sub-Mariner Namor. This half-human, half Atlantean, who is usually compared to DC's Aquaman, is one of Marvel's oldest and powerful anti-heroes. To know more about this formidable ruler of Atlantis, here is Namor's origin story and a detailed explanation of his many powers.

Origin The birth of a half-human, half-Atlantean mutant Sub-Mariner

A tragic relationship between explorer Leonard McKenzie and Atlantean Princess Fen leads to the birth of Namor, the 'Avenging son'. As the ruler of Atlantis, he is fiercely protective of his people, which frequently leads to conflicts with the surface world and the humans. But sometimes, he becomes a hero for mankind when he teams up with X-Men and others for a greater good.

Atlantean powers Namor's Atlantean powers make him one of the strongest beings

Due to his unique heritage, Namor has every power that a normal Atlantean has. These allow him to breathe under water, heal at an accelerated rate, have an extended life span and become durable. He is also one of the world's most strongest beings, especially under water. Although he is stronger than other Atlanteans, his abilities start depleting when he is away from water.

Marine telepathy He has marine telepathy and can channel aquatic creatures

Like Aquaman, Namor has telepathic powers to control and interact with undersea creatures. If you are wondering whether Marvel copied this, Namor came into existence way before Arthur Curry. That being said, Namor has an additional power. He can also mimic the powers of any aquatic life. For example, by channeling an electric eel, he can shoot electric bolts from his hands.

Superhuman speed Namor can fly faster than a military aircraft