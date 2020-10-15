Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's home was today searched by the Bengaluru Police in connection with a high-profile drugs case involving his brother-in-law, Aditya Alva. Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police had obtained a court warrant to search Oberoi's house to check if Aditya had been hiding there, as per reports. Here are more details on this.

Details Aditya has been absconding since last month

Aditya Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister, late Jeevaraj Alva, is one of the accused in an ongoing drugs probe involving many influential members of the Kannada film industry, also popularly known as "Sandalwood." Aditya has reportedly been absconding since September 4. Apart from him, two other accused, Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil are also at large.

Quote Wanted to check if Aditya was at Oberoi's house: Police

"Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," a police official reportedly said.

Developments 12, including two actors, arrested in the case

At least 12 people have been arrested in this case. They include popular actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organizer Viren Khanna, and realtor Rahul Tonse, among others. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Other than the probe by the CCB, some of the co-accused including the said actors are also facing charges of money laundering.

Case What is the Sandalwood drugs case?