15 Oct 2020
Will be out of this cancer soon, says Sanjay Dutt
Written byCharu ChowdharyEntertainment
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is battling lung cancer, recently visited a salon for a haircut.
In an Instagram video posted by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Thursday (October 14), the 61-year-old actor opened up about his illness for the first time, and revealed his plans of getting back to work.
Here is more on this.
Details
Dutt is optimistic about beating cancer
Dutt said in the video, "Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut."
Pointing toward a shaved line on his head, he added, "If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."
The actor had earlier in August announced a break from work for medical treatment.
Details
He is often photographed outside a Mumbai hospital
Earlier, Dutt had told paparazzi outside his home, "Pray for me," while leaving for the hospital.
He has also been spotted visiting the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on a number of occasions.
Last month, the actor had traveled to Dubai with his wife Maanayata. He met his children Shahraan and Iqra there, before recently returning to Mumbai.
Message
Dutt also said he has started working out
Dutt seemed confident about improving his health.
He also said he has started working out again. "I am getting my muscles back, they are coming back slowly."
In other viral videos, while leaving the salon, Dutt is seen telling reporters, "Abhi bimaar nahi hoon, aisa mat likhna (Don't write that I am sick, I am healthy now)."
Quote
Dutt to start working on 'KGF' next month
"It is always good to be out of the house...I am growing this (beard) for KGF 2. We are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. I have to dub for Shamshera tomorrow, that should be a lot of fun."
Instagram Post
Check out Aalim Hakim's Instagram video here
Films
Dutt to be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Shamshera'
Sanjay Dutt's last theatrical release was Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
He also starred in in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in August.
The actor has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.