Actor Faraaz Khan, son of yesteryear actor Yusuf Khan, was last week admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. His treatment needed a total of Rs. 25 lakh, for which his family and friends arranged a fundraiser. After some friends and colleagues, superstar Salman Khan has come forward to the aid of the 90s star, who is battling for life in the ICU. Here's more.

The news was revealed on social media by actor Kashmera Shah, who heaped praises upon Salman. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "You are truly a great human being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills...I think he (Salman) is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry." Earlier, Pooja Bhatt also contributed to the fundraiser.

Posting a fundraiser request on ImpactGuru, Faraaz's family members Fahed Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon explained what happened to the 46-year-old actor. They revealed that Faraaz had been suffering from cough and infection in his chest for nearly a year, and his condition recently deteriorated. A doctor had on October 8 advised Faraaz to get admitted to a hospital for treatment.

After "Faraaz was admitted...we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures (on the way to the hospital) due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest," his relatives added. Moreover, he had "swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia," that led to a spike in blood pressure and breathing problems.

The actor's relatives also said that "after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics," he was stable. However, he required 7-10 days of critical care, which would cost Rs. 25 lakh. They explained that it has been years since Faraaz worked in films and they now lead simple lives sustained by jobs, which is why it was a challenge to arrange the amount.

"Doctors have said that there is a chance that Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life...Please donate for our campaign and share it with your family and friends to save a fellow artist, a brother, a friend," the message further read.

