Netflix series The Crown is back with its fourth season and its official teaser is sensational. The series stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (her husband), Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and several others. But what all makes the teaser appealing are the numerous profiles of Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, on screen.

Princess arrives "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made"

The pendulum oscillates and a royal walking stick bangs on the floor. A background voice, of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, says, "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made." Runcie continues to talk (ominously) about the much-familiar phrase, "And they lived happily ever after." The dialogues precede several scenes of the young Prince Charles and Diana in their courtship days.

Family politics Tension mounts between Queen Elizabeth II, her husband

The sound of the banging stick merges with percussive, suspenseful music as we see tension mount between Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. Soon the camera drops from the balconies down to the choc-a-bloc road where the world-famous royal wedding procession of Prince Charles and Princess Diana takes place. Snippets of the couple fighting are shown and the video ends with Diana.

Looks Corrin's back profile almost gives a splitting image of Diana

The world would fall in love all over again with that majestic look of Princess Diana on her wedding day, thanks to Corrin's apt portrayal. Her back profile almost gives a splitting image of Diana, while the front profile makes one instantly recall the ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown that made Lady Diana Spencer's appearance timeless. The season premiers on November 15.

