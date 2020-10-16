Superheroes rule the hearts of fans not just because of their righteousness and powers. The existence of their polar opposite rivals is what makes them popular. Over the years, DC has seen many heroes and villains butting heads. But the rivalries with severe animosity and intense stories are the ones that are exciting. Here are the most iconic rivalries in DC comics.

Aquaman/Black Manta Aquaman-Black Manta rivalry makes Arthur an A-list superhero

Before Black Manta, Arthur Curry was not really a 'super' hero. But this villain's entry finally gave Aquaman a worthy nemesis. David Hyde's (Black Manta) origin has changed numerous times, the recent one being the Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman. However, their rivalry has always been dark, evil, and vengeful, yet underrated. For example, Black Manta kills Aquaman's kid, Aquababy during his initial run.

Wonder Woman/Cheetah Wonder Woman vs Cheetah to feature in 'WW84'

Wonder Woman 1984's trailer has shown us Cheetah, Diana's formidable arch-nemesis. In comics, the character starts off as a jealous costume-wearing villain. With DC reboots, Cheetah becomes an archaeologist, Dr. Barbara Minerva who is friendly towards Diana. When she seeks African God Urkartaga, she turns into a werecat with uncontrollable animalistic urges. Blaming Diana for her fate, Minerva becomes her sworn enemy.

Green Lantern/Sinestro Sinestro trained Hal Jordan, but also became his biggest enemy

One of Green Lantern Corps' greatest former members, Thaal Sinestro is initially the training officer of Hal Jordan (Green Lantern). Sadly, Sinestro gets corrupted with his misguided love for his homeworld and is exiled. But, with a yellow power ring from the Qwardians (Corps' biggest enemies), he forms the villainous Sinestro Corps. With new powers and ruthlessness, Sinestro becomes Hal Jordan's biggest nightmare.

Luthor/Superman Lex Luthor's hatred towards Superman is decades old

Lex Luthor and Kal-El's eight decades-long rivalry has seen a lot, including the times when they even team-up. The reason that starts it all is the former's hatred towards an unwanted alien, Superman who is trying to take over the world. This may seem somewhat sensible, but Lex goes on to plot conspiracies against Superman, which leads to innocents facing dangerous consequences.

Batman/Joker Batman vs Joker: The most iconic rivalry of all times