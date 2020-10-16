Cinema lovers, rejoice! Movie theaters have reopened from October 15, after remaining shut for almost seven months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines from the central government, movie theaters in areas outside the containment zones across the country are allowed to reopen, albeit with 50% seating capacity. Here's the line-up of films announced so far.

Details 'PM Narendra Modi' and more: Initial line-up of movies

Last week, it was announced that Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic PM Narendra Modi would be the first film to re-release in cinemas on October 15, as theaters reopen. It will be followed by Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy-drama Khaali Peeli, and Tamil political drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh, on October 16. Both these films premiered on ZEEPLEX this month.

Films Six more big titles added to the list

It has been reported that many more exciting titles are set for re-release this week. They include blockbuster period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, Thappad and action movie War. While most of these films released in theaters in the first quarter of 2020, Kedarnath came out in 2018, and War released last year.

Twitter Post 'Welcome back': Taapsee is excited for her film 'Thappad'

Digital releases Digital releases won't make it to the silver screen

Earlier, there were talks that films which premiered on OTT platforms would be out in theaters. However, leading multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis have reportedly decided not to screen them. Among the films that will not make it to the theaters are Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Gulabo Sitabo.

