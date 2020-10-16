It's time for Indian fans of the Mission Impossible franchise to cheer as their favorite character Ethan Hunt is using a vehicle that has been made here. Tom Cruise, who is back to shooting the seventh instalment of the franchise, used a bike recently to perform some stunts. A close-up look at it has revealed that the bike has been manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Pictures of Cruise on the bike have flooded the social media. Apart from that, he was also video-recorded, which was later uploaded on Instagram. In that, the 58-year-old was seen strolling across a pebbled road at an undisclosed location in Italy. Seconds later, he hops on the stunner of a bike that has Italian Police stickers pasted all over.

Now, the bike that Cruise has been using the most throughout his shooting is a BMW G 310 GS bike. This model is being manufactured at a TVS-owned plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Post manufacture, the bike is shipped nationally as well as internationally. In real life, Italian Police use this bike, with enhancements like side panniers, alert lights and a different color scheme.

The German motor brand has released this bike in India just last week. This model is available with multiple color options as it is armed with latest LED headlamp cluster with LED DRLs. With a 313cc power, 34hp liquid-cooled engine and 28Nm of peak torque, this BMW bike is set to become a rage among racers and BMW loyalists alike.

