Multi-hyphenate Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges is going big. This time, this musician-cum-actor is bringing his oldest daughter Karma Bridges and her creativity to the screen by making an entire animation series that is to be streamed on Netflix. Titled Karma's World, there will be 40 episodes in this series and each episode will be 11-minutes long. Karma was born in 2001 to an Atlantan attorney.

Development Ludacris had pitched the idea back in 2018

This is a coming-of-age story that stars Karma and visualizes her as a budding rapper. Ludacris had been working with 9 Story Media Group and had pitched the idea for a CG-animated series back in 2018 at Kidscreen Summit, Miami. The rapper already runs a company and a website named Karma's World Entertainment, which is an interactive educational platform founded almost a decade ago.

Details Target audience: Children aged six to nine years

Initial reports confirm that the project has all the necessary spices to tug at the heartstrings of its target audience, children aged six to nine years to be specific. Current times expose children to a lot of social evils and stigmas, which this show promises to address with its original music created by Ludacris and James Bennett Jr., as Gerald Keys handle production.

Quote "'Karma's World' will inspire kids to use creativity for self-expression"

In the show, Karma Grant deals with problems related to body positivity, family, and discrimination. She, with her music and words, decides to fix the issues bothering the world through messages of leadership and self-esteem. Angela Santomero, Chief Creative Officer for 9 Story Media Group said, "Kids who watch Karma's World will be inspired to use creativity as a vehicle for self-expression."

Hopes This is going to move hip-hop culture forward: Ludacris