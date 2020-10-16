Singer Kumar Sanu aka "Melody King of Bollywood," has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His team took to social media to inform fans about his diagnosis. The message read, "Unfortunately Sanu da has tested corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS (sic)." Here are more details on this.

Details Sanu underwent the test before flying down to US

The 62-year-old singer's manager Jagdish Bhardwaj, told ABP News that Sanu "was supposed to travel to Los Angeles via Dubai on Thursday at 10:00 am. According to the norms, he underwent a COVID-19 test before flying." Unfortunately, he tested positive and had to drop his travel plans. He added that the singer had mild fever and was feeling weak for a few days.

Quote Sanu is currently under home quarantine in Mumbai

"The results came out as positive and hence, he could not go to the US. The BMC instructed him to observe mandatory home quarantine. Hence, Sanu is getting treated at his home in Goregaon (sic)," Bhardwaj added.

Plans Sanu was to celebrate his birthday with family in US

Sanu's wife Saloni, and two daughters, Shannon and Annabel reside in Los Angeles. The singer would visit his family almost every month before the pandemic hit the world. But, after January this year, he could not travel to the US to meet them. Sanu was excited to meet his family after a gap of nine months, and celebrate his birthday on October 20.

Information Sanu's son is a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14'

Sanu's son from his first wife, Jaan Kumar Sanu, is currently a participant in popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The singer had earlier shared a video before the show started and said "He (Jaan) has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him." He also requested fans "to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the show."

Career Sanu has voiced some of Bollywood's most iconic songs

The playback artist sung many iconic Bollywood songs through the 90s. Some of his popular tracks include Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Ab Tere Bin, and Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. In fact, Sanu has a record of singing 21,000 songs in 30 languages, and has also featured in the Guinness World Records for recording 28 songs in a single day.

Information COVID-19 has infected over 70 lakh in India