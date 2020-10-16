Celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are bidding adieu to a truly breathtaking residential property. The comedienne has been known for trying out her homes and shifting to new ones frequently. This time, it is their Montecito mansion that has been listed publicly for $39.9mn. Portia and DeGeneres had bought the property in January last year.

The deal The power couple bought it last year after paying $27mn

Named Salt Hill, the mansion's design is inspired by contemporary Balinese architecture. Construction of this property in California was completed in 2011 and it was listed for sale in 2017 for the first time, with a $40mn price tag. Mansion Global states that Portia and DeGeneres had bought the property after negotiating the deal down to $27mn. Its previous owner was a local philanthropist.

Details They bought the adjacent land, widening the already huge property

Since the purchase, the couple expanded it by buying an acre of land for $1.9mn, making it a sprawling 9.3 acres-wide property. There have also been multiple renovations and fortifications on this property that has an 8,188 square feet main house with three bedrooms, three full rooms and three powder rooms. Glass walls and open spaces are aplenty in this residence.

Showstopper Whoa factor: Negative-edged basalt pebble infinity swimming pool

There is a 1,400 square-feet wide guesthouse, a cabana-cum-gym, a full bathroom and a 400 square feet-wide office. The main house features an expansive great room decorated with the couple's favorite wood ceiling and luxurious room décor. What however stole our attention is the negative-edged basalt pebble infinity swimming pool that slopes toward the sky and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Others Currently, their Beverly Hills Mansion is being maintained by them