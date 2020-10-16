Amit B Wadhwani, a co-producer of the biopic PM Narendra Modi has filed a police complaint after receiving threats on social media, according to reports. Wadhwani had recently taken to Facebook to inform people about the re-release of his film. However, on his post, he received objectionable comments from a user named Optimystix Optimystix. Here are more details on this.

The user had allegedly accused Wadhwani of having a role in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and hurled abusive remarks at his family members, including his "daughter." Wadhwani has told Mumbai Mirror, "I do not even have a daughter." "He (user) also posted a picture of me and my two-year-old son in comments. I have never posted that picture on Facebook," he revealed.

"The accused posted nine highly objectionable, threatening and obscene comments. The accused person used abusive language for his family members and threatened to get female members of his family gang-raped. Wadhwani submitted screenshots of these comments to the police," stated the FIR.

In an interaction with Free Press Journal, Wadhwani said, "As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media, warning me of dire consequences." He added that while trolls are "common and insignificant," the nature of the threats and involving his family into the matter "is disturbing for a law-abiding citizen and business leader like me."

An FIR was lodged against the person who owns the said Facebook account. The accused has been booked under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) of IPC, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act, a Chembur Police official confirmed.

