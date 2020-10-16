After the Oscar-winning performance in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix is ready for his next: A film on French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. This is yet another role of Herculean historical importance and Gladiator director Ridley Scott is bonding with Phoenix once again for this film. Named Kitbag, it is expected to be an epic historical drama detailing Napoleon's ascent from a military leader to the throne.

Scott's production house, Scott Free Productions, and Kevin Walsh will produce this film, which is backed by 20th Century Studios. David Scarpa, known for All the Money in the World, is writing the script of the film. Scott is currently finishing up The Last Duel and will shoot a murder drama starring Lady Gaga thereafter. Kitbag's production is scheduled to start after that.

Script "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag"

The film derives its title from the famous saying, "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag." Sources say the film is a personal look at Napoleon's origins and his hunger for power. It will also delve into his relationship with his wife, Josephine. Further, Napoleon's famous battles, futuristic military strategy, unstoppable ambition will be covered in this film as well.

Ignoring the far-reaching effects of the pandemic, the high-spirited director is on a film-making spree. About to turn 83 this November, his current project, The Last Duel, stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodi Comer and Adam Driver. Set in the 14th century, the film depicts the duel between a knight (Damon) and his squire (Driver), also best friends, over an allegation of sexual assault.

Projects After 'Kitbag,' Phoenix will act in 'C'mon C'mon'