Liverpool is facing the toughest regulations for social distancing and Tier-3 coronavirus regulation norms. But you can expect the Bat-Signal to spread out wide on the night sky there, thanks to Warner Bros. Studio's team, which is busy shooting the film in different areas of the city. What's more, Batman was spotted in a stunt atop the Royal Liver Building. Let's know more.

Stunt specifics Robert Pattinson's body double spotted in signature Batman flight posture

Shooting for The Batman has resumed across UK, and the body double of lead actor Robert Pattinson was spotted in the suit with the signature Batman flight posture. The man was spotted in multiple postures and was harnessed to execute the stunts safely from the Royal Liver Building, which is 51 meters high. The stunt looked thrilling, But was the filming safe throughout?

Safety details Liverpool is under Tier-3 of coronavirus safety regulations

Liverpool has been under Tier-3 of coronavirus safety regulations. This means that different households are not allowed to mix indoors or outdoors. Travel is only allowed in case of essential journeys, while pubs and bars which are not serving meals, are shut down. When asked why the film crew were exempted, a Liverpool City Council spokesperson said filming doesn't come under this renewed restriction.

Covid-19 Actors wore face masks whenever they weren't shooting

"The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure COVID-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to in accordance with rigorous industry protocols," said the spokesperson. Noticeably, actors were seen wearing face masks whenever they were not shooting their scenes. Most of them were recognizable even with masks on, except Colin Farrell, who plays Batman villain Penguin.

Make-up marvel Farrell's transformation to Oswald 'Penguin' Cobblepot is leaving all stunned