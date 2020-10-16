Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up shooting for Thalaivi, has returned to her hometown Manali and begun training for her upcoming action movies. The 33-year-old star has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline, where she will be seen essaying the roles of an Indian Air Force pilot and a spy, respectively. Earlier today, she shared a video of her training session. Here's more.

In the video, the actor can be seen training against a scenic backdrop. From kicks, punches, floor exercises to handstands and somersaults, Kangana is seen doing it all. "I have started action training for my upcoming action films Tejas and Dhakaad," she captioned the post. Kangana also said that after her period movie Manikarnika's release, she has given Bollywood its "first-ever legitimate action heroine."

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

By mentioning the term, "Bollywood ki thali" in her post, Kangana took a dig at veteran actor and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan. Bachchan had come out in support of the industry after Bollywood drugs controversy, and indirectly attacked Kangana saying, "Jis thali me khate hain ussi me chhed karte hain (you bite the hand that feeds you)." Kangana had criticized the industry over drugs case.

Interestingly, Kangana had gained 20 kilograms for her part in Thalaivi, an upcoming biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Speaking about it, she had recently tweeted, "I had gained 20 kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk."

