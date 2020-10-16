Runa Saha, a 43-year-old homemaker and entrepreneur from Kolkata, created history by becoming the first-ever contestant to sit directly on the Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat. Ideally, a contestant has to win the "Fastest Finger First" round to sit for the game, but since Runa was the last one left for the week, she got a direct chance to play the game. Here's more.

Details Runa and her lucky stars

KBC 12 has some major changes in its format owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the changes is that instead of 10 contestants, only eight play the Fastest Finger First round, so that social distancing norms can be followed. This week, it so happened that seven out of eight contestants got eliminated by Thursday, earning Runa a direct ticket to the hot seat.

Details Big B comforted an emotional Runa

Just as host Amitabh Bachchan called Runa to play the game, she got emotional. Big B comforted the contestant, saying that it's not the time to cry. Runa broke down as she had been trying for KBC since 2001. She told Bachchan she had decided if she failed to make it to the hot seat, she would never pray to God or watch TV.

Contestant Runa finally got a chance to prove herself

A mother of 20-year-old Debasreeta, Runa runs a saree business in Kolkata along with her sister-in-law. She felt the game show will not only help her earn money, but also respect in the eyes of her family. She said she wanted to buy a luxury car for her husband. She had won Rs. 10,000 last night, and will continue tonight as the roll-over contestant.

Show 'KBC 12' premiered last month