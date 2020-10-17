Death is kind of a joke in comic books, especially in Marvel. Depending on the character's popularity, writers have often used imaginative methods to bring them back. However there are some heroes who simply can't die or stay dead for a long time because of factors like genetic conditions and divine forces. Here is our pick of the best immortal heroes of Marvel.

The Hulk The Hulk's gamma radiation gives him the option of immortality

The Hulk (Bruce Banner) can't die permanently, and his accelerated healing is not the reason behind this. Whenever Banner or the Hulk die, a green door opens in his consciousness that allows him to walk through it to get resurrected. His immortality is extensively used in the Immortal Hulk storyline. It is suggested that other gamma-powered beings like She-Hulk also have this immortality option.

Jean Grey The Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity, keeps Jean Grey alive

Marvel's most powerful telepath Jean Grey is the host of the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity that embodies creation and destruction. Her merger with this powerful force makes Jean immortal in the sense that she can't stay dead. She can die from any cause, but she will always come back through an. instant resurrection, reincarnation, or ways like transferring her mind/soul into a clone.

The Thing The Thing's rock form doesn't let him age

Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm or The Thing is strong and immortal like The Hulk. The Thing is a living rock who becomes human once a year. He can age in his once-a-year human form, but not in his rock form. This basically makes him immortal. Theoretically if someday he decides not to turn into his yearly human form, he will live forever.

Nightcrawler Nightcrawler's willing departure from heaven makes him immortal

An underrated X-Men, teleporter Kurt Wagner or Nightcrawler's immortality starts with his death. When a morally-good Kurt ascends to Heaven, his father, the demon Azazel, uses this as a way to attack paradise. With the help of other X-Men, Nightcrawler stops the attack and is brought back to life. But since he leaves heaven willingly, he can't return, which makes him immortal.

Deadpool Thanos curses Deadpool with immortality out of jealousy