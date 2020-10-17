A police case has been filed against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor Mahaakshay for allegedly raping a woman. The victim has accused Mahaakshay of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage. She has alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her between 2015 and 2018 on fake promises of marrying her. Here are more details on this.

Details FIR filed at Oshiwara Police station on Thursday

The First Information Report or FIR was filed on Thursday (October 15) at the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai. The complainant, who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies, has claimed that she was earlier in a relationship with Mahaakshay. In 2015, Mahaakshay had called her at his house, drugged her and then sexually assaulted her, she alleged.

Details Victim said she was pressurized for abortion

In her complaint, the woman further alleged that Mahaakshay sexually assaulted her for years on the pretext of marriage. She also claimed that she got pregnant during their relationship, but Mahaakshay pressurized her for abortion and gave her a medicine for it. She added that Mahaakshay's mother (Mithun's wife Yogeeta Bali) was aware of the situation and had threatened her to dismiss the case.

Charges Mahaakshay, Yogeeta Bali booked under these IPC sections

The FIR against Mahaakshay and Yogeeta Bali, also a former actor, has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They include Sections 376 (2)(N) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offense), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent).

Information In 2018, Delhi court had ordered FIR registration

Earlier in 2018, the victim had approached a Delhi court with respect to her complaint. At that time, the court had directed the Delhi Police to register a case, but later decided that it should be investigated by the authority where the alleged incident occurred.

Career Mahaakshay married actor Madalsa Sharma in 2018