Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bihar, Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu was on Thursday hospitalized in Patna after suffering from chest pain. He is the cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was interacting with residents in his Chhatapur constituency as part of the poll campaign, when he fell sick. Here are more details on this.

Details He is undergoing treatment at a Patna hospital

Singh is currently undergoing treatment at the Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna. A message from his office posted to social media on Thursday (October 15) confirmed the news. "Yesterday, while interacting with the locals in Madhopur, MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu suffered from chest pain and was subsequently referred to Patna for treatment," the tweet read.

Details Singh is seeking his third term as an MLA

Singh is a sitting MLA from Chhatapur in the state's Supaul district. He has been named a BJP candidate from the same constituency in the upcoming Bihar elections as well. The polls are scheduled to take place between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. Polls in Chhatapur will be held during the third phase. Election results will be declared on November 10.

Developments Singh has been actively speaking on Sushant's case

Notably, Singh has been actively speaking about Sushant's death case. He had earlier criticized the Mumbai Police's handling of the case, and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He had also sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his comments against the late actor's family.

Case Sushant was found dead in June. Probe is underway