Those who have been watching Star Trek at a stretch would be ecstatic, given that CBS All Access is working on its fourth season. The streaming video service announced that the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is happening, just a day after the earlier season was launched. However, there's no information on the tentative release date but production will start on November 2.

Kurtzman "Star Trek has long history going something like seven seasons"

In fact, you should be rest assured as Alex Kurtzman, who along with Michelle Paradise is returning as show-runner for the upcoming season, said that he has planned Star Trek: Discovery for an uninterrupted run till 2027. "There are years and years left on Discovery....Star Trek, in general, has had a long history going something like seven seasons minimum," Kurtzman said.

CBS assets Along with 'Discovery,' four other 'Star Trek' series are airing

Executive producers Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, James Duff, Olatunde Osunsanmi, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth have assisted Kurtzman and Paradise in the third season. CBS All Access is currently tasting success with four other Star Trek series, namely Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks, and Star Trek: Lower Decks (an adult animated series released this year).

Details Season 3 was filmed before the pandemic struck

Notably, its season 3 was filmed before the pandemic struck, but post-production took a hit as team members were forced to work from home. Editor Scott Gazmon had earlier admitted that the release date would be delayed because the production was "going to take longer." It did, as the season was released on October 15, starring Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, and Mary Wiseman.

Context 'Star Trek: Discovery' deserves huge thanks from CBS All Access