The mutants in Marvel comics have varying and unique abilities. These powers allow them to either fight alongside good teams like X-Men, the Avengers or go the other way. Every mutant is powerful in different ways, but there are some who are so extraordinary that they can achieve greatness and destruction at the same time. Here are some of them.

Onslaught Onslaught is the amalgamation of Prof X and Magneto's consciousness

During a battle between X-Men and Acolytes, Charles Xavier uses his powers to shut down Magneto's mind. Here Erik's dark conscious enters Professor X's mind and creates a psionic being called Onslaught. With the powers of his accidental creators and other Omega level mutants, he becomes so powerful that almost all the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four sacrifice themselves to defeat him.

Scarlet Witch Scarlet Witch's chaos magic and other skills can warp realities

Whether Scarlet Witch is a mutant or a mutate masquerading as a mutant is still a confusion. But for this article, she is a mutant, given her unclear origins. Wanda Maximoff is considered a class 5 mutant who wields manipulative chaos magic with skills including teleportation and telekinesis. She can warp and create new realities, as she does during the House of M event.

Hope Summers Hope Summer's psychic duplication power makes her immensely powerful

An Omega level mutant who is the 'Mutant Messiah', Hope Summers is Cable's adopted daughter. She is also the only mutant who was born after M-Day. Hope has still not reached her full potential, but her power of psychic duplication already makes her world's most powerful. Within close proximity, she can mimic any mutant's powers and use them to their full potential.

Apocalypse Apocalyse is world's oldest yet one of most powerful mutants

En Sabah Nur, or Apocalypse is the world's first and oldest mutant, who is also immortal since he can transfer his consciousness in host bodies to stay alive. His original power of controlling molecular structure has evolved with additional abilities that include shapeshifting, creation, energy manipulation, super strength and so much more. Since he is so powerful, it sucks that he is evil.

Jean Grey Jean Grey is considered Marvel's most powerful telepath